The 34-year-old singer is currently engaged to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, whom she first began dating in 2016, and although their romance is ''stronger than ever'', sources say Katy wasn't interested in love when she first met Orlando, following her divorce from Russell Brand in 2012.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Katy gave up on love in the early years. But within the past couple of years, her relationship with Orlando has been stronger than ever.''
The 'Roar' hitmaker - who was married to Russell for two years - had trust issues when she first began dating Orlando and actually broke things off for a brief period in March 2017 before the pair later reconciled in August of the same year.
Now the pair are happier than ever, and according to Ryan Seacrest, Katy was ''beaming'' when she arrived on the set of 'American Idol' - which she is a judge on alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - the day after Orlando had popped the question.
Ryan - who is the host of the show - said: ''Turns out, I guess, Orlando had this whole evening planned out ... she went from 'Idol' and then a few hours later, we saw the post up on Instagram.
''She's so happy. It was actually really beautiful to see her the next day so happy and beaming, so congratulations.''
Meanwhile, the couple are reportedly hoping to start a family together as soon as possible.
A source said recently: ''Katy is slowing down her career this year. They want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later. They both want kids together and will prioritise this.''
