Katy Perry wanted 64 of her friends to celebrate her 35th birthday with her in Egypt last week.
Katy Perry flew 64 people to Egypt to celebrate her birthday last week.
The 'Roar' hitmaker wanted to be surrounded by her loved ones - including her fiancé Orlando Bloom - when she saw in the 35th year of her life on October 25 so arranged for over 60 of her friends to jet to the Middle Eastern country for 10 days.
The large group were treated to a cruise down the River Nile, a ride on a camel through the desert and watching the sunrise over the beautiful pyramids.
Katy's friend Markus Molinari took to Instagram to show fans a snippet of the holiday in which he captioned the images: ''How to build a powerful bond in 10 days.''
He added: ''Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess @KatyPerry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request from from her that each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different.
''This would be our birthday gift to her. This is my sister. My friend Katy, selfless. Beyond the magnificent gift of travel, she gave each of her friends memories of new friendship and a bond that only we will share for the rest of our lives.
''I'm beyond grateful to the universe for bringing us 2gather in this lifetime and look forward to the many memories with you and our extended family we call friends. I said this to you when you first left me to start your radio tour for I kissed a girl and I'll say it to you always ''You are my legs, never leave me'' Well I will never leave you. Happy Birthday Kittles ....
''PS I don't really care about a group shot, I just really care about a solo (sic).''
Katy recently said she's never felt more ''alive'' since becoming 35.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...