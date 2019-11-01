Katy Perry flew 64 people to Egypt to celebrate her birthday last week.

The 'Roar' hitmaker wanted to be surrounded by her loved ones - including her fiancé Orlando Bloom - when she saw in the 35th year of her life on October 25 so arranged for over 60 of her friends to jet to the Middle Eastern country for 10 days.

The large group were treated to a cruise down the River Nile, a ride on a camel through the desert and watching the sunrise over the beautiful pyramids.

Katy's friend Markus Molinari took to Instagram to show fans a snippet of the holiday in which he captioned the images: ''How to build a powerful bond in 10 days.''

He added: ''Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess @KatyPerry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request from from her that each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different.

''This would be our birthday gift to her. This is my sister. My friend Katy, selfless. Beyond the magnificent gift of travel, she gave each of her friends memories of new friendship and a bond that only we will share for the rest of our lives.

''I'm beyond grateful to the universe for bringing us 2gather in this lifetime and look forward to the many memories with you and our extended family we call friends. I said this to you when you first left me to start your radio tour for I kissed a girl and I'll say it to you always ''You are my legs, never leave me'' Well I will never leave you. Happy Birthday Kittles ....

''PS I don't really care about a group shot, I just really care about a solo (sic).''

Katy recently said she's never felt more ''alive'' since becoming 35.