Katy Perry left Australia on Friday (13.03.20) after a 24-hour quarantine in her Sydney hotel.

The 35-year-old pop star - who is preparing for the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom - was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label.

Two people at Universal Music Australia's headquarters in Woolloomooloo were exposed to coronavirus, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily newspaper, which also reported that staff have been told to quarantine themselves immediately.

The record label cancelled the listening party as a safety precaution for Katy and other members of staff.

A source told the Daily Mail Australia: ''I'd be very concerned about the attendees of that listening party. Everybody stands shoulder to shoulder just so they can fit inside the room.

''If the two exposed staff members were at the event, or if anybody they'd come in close contact with in recent days was at the event, I'd be very worried.

''These are considered networking events. At the ones I attended, our directive was to 'shake everybody's hand' and 'hand out as many business cards as possible'.''

Meanwhile, Orlando recently revealed he is heading to the US to be ''quarantined'' amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Hollywood star - who is engaged to the chart-topping singer - confirmed via his Instagram Story that he's leaving Prague after production on his Amazon show 'Carnival Row' was shut down.

Orlando said: ''It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined.''

The actor also wished good health to his followers.

He shared: ''We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine.

''Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.

''A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy.''