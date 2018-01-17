Katy Perry feels ''prettier'' with short hair.

The 'Dark Horse' himaker has frequently changed her locks over the years but she loves her bold pixie crop and thinks it's help her to ''know'' her features better.

She said: ''Cutting my hair meant I didn't have to hide behind it.

''My face really stands out [now], and I actually feel a lot prettier with my short hair. I've really gotten to know my face better.''

The 33-year-old singer laughed off speculation she's had cosmetic surgery, but insisted she doesn't care that people think she's gone under the knife.

She told Refinery 29: ''I haven't had any [cosmetic surgery]. I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing -- which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles -- but all of my assets are real.

''People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter.''

And the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker thinks people should have cosmetic surgery if it would make them feel better about themselves - though she also suggested they also have therapy to combat the feelings of negativity.

She added: ''We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self -- but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.''

Katy has changed her beauty look to embrace gloss because she's realised it makes her lips look bigger.

She said: ''I was such a matte lip person -- I would only use a pencil.

''But this year I started to use a lot more gloss because I realised it makes your lips look bigger without having to do any injections.''