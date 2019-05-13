'American Idol' judge Katy Perry has described her work on the show as a series of ''gorgeous blessings'' as she prepares for the finale.
Katy Perry says her work on 'American Idol' is made up of ''gorgeous blessings''.
The 34-year-old star is excited about the singing competition's upcoming finale after they whittled five hopefuls down to a final three - Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison Vandenburg - on Sunday (12.05.19) evening, and she admitted she gets so emotionally involved in her role as a judge.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We are so invested... Honest to God, we are following our intuition. There is no script, this is just like the universe giving us gorgeous blessings.''
Meanwhile, Katy recently turned heads at the Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art last week with a couple of eyebrow raising outfits.
The 'Roar' hitmaker rocked up to the red carpet in a giant chandelier dress weighing 40lbs, but she has admitted she wasn't fussed about the rude remarks she may get as she was more worried she'd face plant the floor on camera.
She recently said: ''I didn't go to any Finishing school or anything like that, but I really had to walk a straight line. I wanted to say hi to all my friends, but even if someone looked at me for long enough, I'd start to teeter.
''I was nervous I was going to timber at one point. [It weighed] 40 pounds. It was easier to walk as a cheeseburger because it was very patted, all that special sauce.''
Katy later changed into a hilarious hamburger suit - complete with all the trimmings - for an after party held by Gucci at Hunter College.
However, the star seemingly forgot to distribute the weight evenly as she busy boogying away on the dance floor when she fell flat on her backside.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...