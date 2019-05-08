Katy Perry took a tumble dressed as a hamburger at the Met Gala in New York on Monday.
Katy Perry was left rolling around on the floor after she fell flat on her backside dressed as a hamburger at the Met Gala after party on Monday (06.05.19) night.
The 'Roar' hitmaker put a lot of thought and effort into her costume for the bash held by Gucci at Hunter College in New York City as she rocked up looking like a juicy burger - complete with all the salad trimmings and tooth pick - but she was left red faced when the weight of her outfit caused her to topple over on the dance floor.
An eye witness told the New York Post newspaper: ''It was the funniest thing I've ever seen. Katy was dancing, then she just toppled over.
''Once she was on the floor, she couldn't get up because her arms were inside the burger costume, she rolled around for a bit, but she was stuck. So others nearby went over and literally picked her up and put her back on her feet.''
Despite the awkward fall, the 34-year-old singer and her friends managed to make light of the situation by joking that her stumble was part of her ''performance.''
A friend said: ''And she's back up! That was part of her performance art.''
Katy has made no secret of the fact she has an obsession with burgers and she recently admitted that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom bonded over the meaty treat when they met at In-N-Out after the Golden Globe Awards three years ago.
She said: ''In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes.
''He stole one off of my table, I was sitting with Denzel Washington he took it and I was like, 'Wait! Who- oh, wow, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'
''Then I saw him at a party [afterwards] and was like, 'How are those onions sitting on your molars?' He was like, 'I like you' and then, you know, cut to...''
