Katy Perry believes her eyelashes are ''longer'' than her hair.

The 32-year-old singer underwent a drastic beauty overhaul last month, which saw her get her mid-length tresses chopped off in favour of a blonde pixie crop, and the star has since had another trim but she has joked her locks are now shorter than her curled lashes.

Speaking about her updo on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, and saw the musician apply a face-morphing filter to the clip, she joked: ''When your eyelashes are longer than your hair, you know you've just got a cut from Chris McMillan.''

And the 'Roar' hitmaker captioned the clip by tagging the hair expert Chris McMillan in the footage. It simply read: ''@mrchrismcmillan (Sic).''

Katy continued to show off her blonde tresses in a string of short videos and a close-up photograph of her hair, as well as her style inspiration.

Katy has revealed 34-year-old model Agyness Dean and 62-year-old singer songwriter were the muses who encouraged her to alter her appearance.

Alongside a picture of the catwalk star, she wrote: ''Inspo for life @aggyy_deyn (sic).''

Whilst a still image of the 'I Put a Spell On You' hitmaker was captioned: ''S/O @officialannielennox (sic).''

The vocalist also shared a still shot of her tresses on her account, which read: ''fifth element flow (sic).''

And the powerhouse has claimed she has ''redefined beauty'' with her latest look.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Bye. Let's re-define beauty, right Chris [McMillan]?''

Katy has hinted she had been contemplating cutting her locks off for a while, but she felt she ''wasn't ready'' until now.

She explained: ''What do you think Chris?''

To which he replied: ''I love it. Are you kidding? I've been wanting to do this since the day I met, you, do you remember?''

And Katy answered: ''I remember. I wasn't ready.''