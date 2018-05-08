Katy Perry has sent Taylor Swift an olive branch as a call to end their long running feud.

The 33-year-old singer and the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker have been at loggerheads since 2014 when Taylor accused Katy of sabotaging her 'Red Tour' by stealing three of her backing dancers, but on the opening night of Taylor's 'Reputation World Tour' in Arizona on Tuesday (08.05.18), Katy made a gesture to bury the hatchet once and for all.

Katy sent Taylor an olive branch - which is a sign meaning peace - as a good luck gift before her show, which was accompanied by a handwritten note.

The 28-year-old singer posted a short video clip of the gift on her Instagram story along with the caption ''Thank you Katy''.

In the video, Taylor can be heard off-camera saying: ''So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.''

Whilst the handwriting in the letter is illegible on the video footage, viewers can just about make out that the opening line reads ''Dear old friend''.

The 'Roar' hitmaker's gesture comes after she claimed in August last year that she would ''love'' for their feud to end.

She said: ''Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take if off the BBQ. I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it.''

And Katy also previously insisted she still has a lot of love for the 'Blank Space' singer.

She added: ''I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' ... I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually ... I think it's time ...

''I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'''