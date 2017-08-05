Katy Perry received a large sum of money to perform at a private gig in California.

The 'Roar' hitmaker pocketed a whopping $1.5 million for a 75 minute intimate concert as part of a special bash organised for the clothing line LuLuRoe, which took place at the Angel stadium in Anaheim, Radar Online has reported.

And it has been rumoured the 32-year-old singer gave a long list of specific demands that had to be agreed to before she graced the stage.

Katy's requested that specific flowers were on display for her backstage, red sweets were the only treats allowed in her dressing room, as well as specific drinks for her and her pose to sip on whilst backstage.

The musician also asked for VIP and backstage passes for her family and friends only, but she was also desperate to have the DJ duo The Dolls perform with her as well.

It has also been reported the company did not bat an eyelid and happily obliged to all of Katy's demands, which saw them fork out over $2 million to satisfy the American star, as well as an additional $1 million fee for them to secure the venue for the evening.

And Katy is believed to have entertained the audience by performing her ''older hits'' as well as her new records as well, much to the crowds satisfaction.

Speaking about the star-studded event, one source said: ''Despite the requests, Katy rocked the house and played some of her new songs and some of her older hits as well.''

And Katy is set for a busy year ahead as she has been confirmed as the host for this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will take place at the Forum in California on August 27.