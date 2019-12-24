Katy Perry doesn't buy her family gifts for Christmas.

The 'Roar' hitmaker and her relatives have banned exchanging presents over the festive season because they'd rather spend their money on a family vacation.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''The adults don't get gifts because we go on vacation. That is best gift. We go on vacation and we eat, we stop the diets. We definitely binge and we go somewhere every year. Last year we went to Hawaii. This year we're going somewhere in the snow, so we get to change it up and maybe go snowboarding and skiing. I'm a snowboarder.

''It's the one time a year that we are all under the same roof for 10 days, which makes us all feel young and cozy.

''To be able to call for your mom across the hall -- it's sweet. We annoy each other and we get along -- we're just like the typical family.

''The one thing we do is this new tradition that's been adopted by my sister's husband, who's Danish. We find this almond inside Christmas porridge. It's like this game where everybody gets this Christmas porridge and you have to find the one almond. If you find it, you get the gift.''

The 35-year-old singer is looking forward to 2020 because she has a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up'' over the next 12 months.

She explained: ''For my personal self, I really want to streamline my life and create continual balance. There's a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future, which are exciting. Like creating my own idea of family.''

It's not known what Katy has coming up next year career-wise but she and her partner Orlando Bloom are planning on get married after postponing it this year.

A source said recently: ''They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year.

''They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.''