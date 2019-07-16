Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom do ''lots of enemas.''

The 'Roar' hitmaker and the 42-year-old actor are ''all about that kind of new age of living'' and use the procedure, which involves injecting liquid or gas into the rectum, to combat the effects of ''getting older'' as they can feel cells ''dying.''

Speaking on the Australian radio show 'Smallzy's Surgery' on Nova 1069, the 34-year-old singer said: ''I'm kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places. Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers you realise the cells in my body are dying. I did this thing called Pancakarma, it's basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing, you do lots of enemas.

''You definitely feel more energy, it basically like gets all the c**p out of you, every pun intended. There are ancient ways to heal yourself beside just taking a pill, which is something I always love to investigate. Orlando is very all about that kind of new age of living, for instance today we are actually on a little bit of a health kick because we ate so many croissants when we were on vacation.''

However, the 'Dark House' hitmaker doesn't always stick to a clean diet as she likes to devour a greasy burger from time-to-time.

She explained: ''I'm eating fruit and apple cider vinegar and later I may have a vegan meal but probably tomorrow I will have an In-N-Out burger.''

Meanwhile, the couple are currently planning their ''modern and exciting'' wedding after getting engaged in February.

A source said recently: ''[They] have begun planning their wedding [and are] having so much fun with all the details. They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details. They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting. She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn't seem to be her.

''This is Katy and Orlando's day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.

''They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have a close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private.''