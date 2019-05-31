'Never Really Over' singer Katy Perry has admitted she wants to focus on releasing music as and when it's ready rather than working her schedule around world tours.
The 'Never Really Over' hitmaker released the new track this week - her first solo material since 2017 album 'Witness' - and she revealed there are no plans to head out on the road at the moment because ''one thing suffers'' if she tries to combine both parts of her job.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: ''I don't really want to go on tour right now. I can't make a record while I'm on the road because one thing suffers.''
Katy, 34, added that the music industry has changed a lot in the past 11 years, and it's not the same as it was when she brought out her 2008 debut album 'One Of The Boys'.
The 'I Kissed A Girl' singer explained: ''I feel a little bit like 2008 was a time, and now 2019 is a totally different time, and all of the change that has happened in between that, it's a totally different playing field.
''I mean, you have to rewire and relearn. I would say that, as an observer, and a big fan of music, there are fewer characters. Lots of songs come out, but fewer characters and personalities.''
Meanwhile, the superstar also keeps busy with her role on 'American Idol', and during the most recent series she gushed about how rewarding the whole experience is.
She recently said: ''We are so invested... Honest to God, we are following our intuition. There is no script, this is just like the universe giving us gorgeous blessings.''
