Katy Perry has delayed her 'WITNESS: The Tour' due to ''production'' setbacks.

The 'Swish Swish' hitmaker has been forced to push back the dates as the stage she is having designed was not ready in time for her to practice with.

The tour, which was due to kick off in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, will now begin in Montreal on September 19, but Katy has assured her fans it will be worth the wait.

Taking to Instagram, the pixie-haired beauty shared: ''Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week.

''I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you.

''I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.

''My first show on WITNESS: The Tour will be in Montreal on September 19, and all of the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour (sic)''

The 32-year-old pop megastar also shared some good news, in that she will be bringing Noah Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen and Purity Ring out to perform at selected shows on the North American leg.

Before the run, the 'Roar' singer will be hosting the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 27.

The star is up for five of the iconic Moonman statuettes at the upcoming ceremony, and will also take to the stage at the Forum in California to perform.

She said in a statement: ''I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

''Come August 27th, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.''