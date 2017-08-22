Katy Perry has rubbished rumours David Hasselhoff is in talks for 'American Idol'.

The 'Swish Swish' singer is set to be a judge on the ABC talent contest in 2018 and says the bosses are still deciding who else will be joining the panel but the 'Baywatch' star isn't one of them.

Asked about the rumours, she said: ''Whaaat? I've not heard that actually. I am sure it is all out there, but I know there are some people that are in play and David has not necessarily been one of them, bless.

''I think It has to be people that you really respect in the music industry.

''People that you go, 'Oh yeah they have something to contribute as far as constructive criticism.''

The 32-year-old beauty is excited and hoping to find some ''raw'' talent'' on the show.

She told the SiriusXM Hits 1′s Morning Mash Up show: ''I've signed a couple of artists and I love giving them that opportunity to shine.

''That is what I am looking forward to the most, finding raw talent.

''I know that that is really hard to find these days because usually everybody just signs up on YouTube, but I know we are going to find someone really interesting, I don't know where they are going to come from, but...''

Katy, who is reportedly getting $25 million for the job, says she is a huge fan of the format because she knows people who have gone on to a success after appearing on the programme.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker sees it as her chance to give something back and make people's dreams come true.

She said: ''I love 'American Idol' because it feels like the one show that still that is left produces talent and it gives people the opportunity to make their dreams come true.

''I can name real stars that have come off of that show and are working and have told me that their lives have actually changed.

''And so I am all for that. It's like a pay it forward moment and I have my own little label that I love. ''