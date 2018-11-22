Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani are amongst the stars taking to the stage for the 'One Love Malibu' event next month.

A benefit concert will be held to raise funds to help rebuild the city and its community after the devastating wildfires that has claimed 81 lives and destroyed 13,000 homes.

They will be joined on a star-studded bill by the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin, Macy Grey, Natasha Bedingfield and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.

Also on the lineup will be Robin Thicke - who lost his own home to the blaze - alongside Brandi Carlile, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Angel Haze, Doroty, Rita Wilson and more.

Money raised at the event at the One Gun Ranch on December 2 - which will feature an auction - will go to the One Love Malibu fund and the Malibu Foundation.

Rob recently revealed: ''It's a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid. It's just devastating.

''Coming back here, there's a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing, [there are] a lot of positive things that a lot of people who had to evacuate don't know.''

Meanwhile, a number of Hollywood stars will be involved, with Demi Moore, Piece and Keely Brosnan, Johnny Galecki, Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom, Anjelica Huston, Chris Dourisad Laird Hamilton, Gabby Reece and Liberty Ross all confirmed.

The live Christie's auction will feature a Jony Ive Apple product specially designed for the event, a Tierney Gearon photograph, items from the Bamford Watch Department and unique Mr. Braindwash artwork.

Tickets for the event - ranging from $250 to $30,000 - have already sold out.