Katy Perry thinks she chose right with Orlando Bloom and posted a sweet message to him to mark his 42nd birthday.
Katy Perry is ''glad she made the right choice'' with Orlando Bloom.
The 'California Girls' hitmaker says she was grateful to be dating the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor as he celebrated his 42nd birthday.
He wrote on Instagram: ''last selfie on a set in my 41st year ...i'm grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities...and as I say to myself and my son...make smart choices...happy me and my loyal companion (sic)''
Whilst Katy wrote in a since-deleted comment: ''Glad I made the right choice doe. Happy birthday angel. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Katy previously revealed ''opposites attract'' when it comes to her relationship with Orlando.
She said: ''I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract. I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker.''
Her comments follow reports that the actor is feeling ''very happy'' in his relationship with Katy and is feeling ''like a new person'' as he's ''matured'' a lot since the first time they started dating.
The insider said: ''He is ready to settle down with Katy. Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy. In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now and everyone is excited for him. Orlando is in a different place than he was last year. He has matured a lot. He realised that being single isn't that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn't right the first time around, but it very much is now.''
