Katy Perry has branded Niall Horan a ''stage five clinger'' as the pair continue to share an ongoing joke after Katy first claimed she had rejected Niall's advances.
Katy Perry has branded Niall Horan a ''stage five clinger''.
The 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker and the One Direction star have had an ongoing joke about Niall flirting with the 32-year-old singer after Katy claimed she had rejected Niall's advances.
She said at the time: ''I see him around all the time, he's always trying to like get my number to like maybe flirt with me but I'm like 'I could babysit you I'm like your mum!''
Now, Katy has taken to Instagram to share a video of Niall with her backstage at 'The Voice Australia'.
In the short clip, Katy said: ''You're following me!''
To which Niall replied: ''I am - everywhere.''
On the video, Katy wrote: ''@niallhoran stage 5 clinger (sic)''
Meanwhile, Katy previously likened Niall's joke crush to 'The Graduate'.
She said recently: ''He wants to go out on a date. Have you ever seen the movie 'The Graduate'? That's kinda what this feels like ... I could be his mum!''
Appearing earlier in the week, Niall had joked that Katy was ''patronising'' him.
He said: ''Katy, please stop being mean to me! She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me. I just want to be her friend.''
And in a separate interview, he added: ''I don't know if it's in the accent or the way we put things but I guess that stigma of Irish charm follows you around a bit, which is not a bad thing really.
''I don't know what [Katy's] talking about, by the way. I texted a mutual friend who works on her team saying, 'I heard you guys are going to be down in Australia'. Katy has taken that and run with it and embarrassed me in front of the whole world.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...