Katy Perry has broken her own YouTube record with the music video for 'Bon Appetit'.

The 32-year-old singer dropped the music video for her latest single last week, and has smashed the record for most views in 24 hours with a whopping 16.8 million views, beating the record previously held by her 2013 single 'Roar'.

According to Variety.com, the video also surpassed two other records held by the star, by having the most channel views in a single calendar day with 25 million hits on May 13, and highest number of playlist adds in a single day the day before.

Katy's latest video shows the pop star being prepped and served as a meal by chefs and is one of her most bizarre videos to date.

Almost four years ago, Katy released the music video for 'Roar' and it became the fourth video to reach one billion views on Vevo, making her the first artist in history to have two music videos - the other being 'Dark Horse' - reach the milestone.

The publication also reports 'Roar' is the eleventh most viewed YouTube video of all time, and recently surpassed more than two billion views. 'Dark Horse' was ranked at number 14 overall with 1.878 billion views.

Katy's latest single is the second to be taken from her upcoming fifth studio album 'Witness', which is scheduled for release on June 9, after she previously debuted 'Chained To The Rhythm' in February.

Katy shot to fame after her 2008 album 'One of the Boys' and cemented her global superstar status with the follow-up album 'Teenage Dream' in 2010.

Her third album 'PRISM' - released in 2013 - debuted at number one on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million albums worldwide.

Recently, Katy has announced a North American tour to support her new album, which it kicks off on September 7 with tickets going on sale from May 22.

Katy will be partnering with 'Boys & Girls Clubs of America' to donate tickets to club members and volunteers.