Katy Perry has announced the details of the UK and European legs of her 'Witness' tour.

The 32-year-old pop star is poised to release her much-anticipated fifth studio album on June 9 and Katy has revealed, via her Instagram and Twitter pages, that she is to extend 'Witness: The Tour' to include gigs in a host of European countries, starting in Cologne, Germany, on May 23.

Subsequently, the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker will perform in Belgium, Holland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Scotland, before she closes her tour on June 25 with a show at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena.

Alongside a promotional video for her tour, Katy wrote on Twitter: ''HELLO, HALLO, CIAO, BONJOUR! I can't wait to [see] you, UK/Europe! Tickets on sale Friday 9 June (sic)''

In total, Katy will play six gigs in England across six different cities, between June 14, when she will perform at London's O2 Arena, and the end of her tour.

Before then, Katy is to perform at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday (04.06.17), which is being staged in aid of the victims of the recent terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

The star-studded event at Emirates Old Trafford will also feature performances from the likes of Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, with Ariana poised to take a central role on her return to the city.

Katy Perry's UK tour dates:

June 14 - London, The O2 Arena

June 18 - Birmingham, The Barclaycard Arena

June 19 - Sheffield, the Sheffield Arena

June 21 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

June 22 - Manchester, Manchester Arena Arena

June 24 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

June 25 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena