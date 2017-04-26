Katy Perry's new single 'Bon Appétit' will be released on April 28.

The 32-year-old singer took to social media to announce the release of her latest single, whilst also revealing the artwork for the track.

Captioning the image, which sees Katy's head photoshopped into the middle of a plate of fruit, she wrote: ''Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 (sic)''

It comes after the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday (25.04.17) and hinted that 'Bon Appétit' is her next single.

Alongside a wink face and a set of cherries emojis, she wrote on Twitter: ''Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise (sic)''

And then Katy sent her fans a newsletter with the ''World's Best Cherry Pie'' recipe, captioning the graphic: ''Open and swipe up (sic)''

Fans proceeded to bake cherry pies and tweeted the singer with their photos.

When one fan asked the star to reveal the surprise, she teased: ''There's no tell but if you do (bake) there's gift in the mail (sic)''

And eagle-eyed fans spotted that hidden in the recipe and method there appears to be lyrics for the new track, which read: ''This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy / Calm those hungry eyes / Bon appétit, baby!''

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she has an album on the way but she wants to release a few songs before giving her fans the ''full meal'' as she fells music listeners can only manage small chunks at a time.

She explained: ''I've got something swirling, but, you know, I think I want to put out some songs first before I give them the full meal. I think we are digesting things in bite-size these days and that's what we can handle. It's not shade at all anything like that - you'll know when it's shade.

''But when someone has a 17 or 19-track album, you're like, 'Oh my God, I have to take a trip to Mars to listen to your record in full!' I mean I love you, you're my favourite dope artist, but like we want bite size. We, like, only read headlines. We don't even read the whole story!''