Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning to get married in the autumn.

The couple - who got engaged in February - have kickstarted their wedding preparations now that they have a small break in their schedules and are hoping to tie the knot towards the end of the year in a ''modern and exciting'' ceremony.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[They] have begun planning their wedding [and are] having so much fun with all the details. They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details. They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting. She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn't seem to be her.

''This is Katy and Orlando's day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.

''They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have a close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private.''

And, although they're yet to send out wedding invitations, it's believed the 'Roar' hitmaker, 34, is keen to invite her former enemy Taylor Swift after they reconciled recently following a year-long feud.

The insider explained: ''They've already talked guest list, and have even talked about including Taylor Swift!''

This will be Katy's second time down the aisle after she tied the knot with British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 before splitting with him in 2012.

Orlando, 42, was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013 and has eight-year-old son Flynn with her.