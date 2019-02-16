Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to have children as soon as possible.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) and both Katy and Orlando - who already has eight-year-old son Flynn from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr - are hoping to start a family together soon.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Katy is slowing down her career this year. They want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later. They both want kids together and will prioritise this.''

Although Orlando, 42, surprised Katy, 36, with his proposal, the pair have been taking about marriage for some time.

An insider said: ''They've been talking about getting engaged for a while. After reconciling Katy has felt very secure with Orlando and they both knew it was different this time. They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.

''She was in such a bad place after her split from [her first husband] Russell Brand, so to be getting married again is a huge deal. Their friends and family are so happy and excited for them.

''They are such a great couple. They really took their time to figure out if they could work as a couple. They really wanted to from the beginning, but things are not always easy. They are both proud of how far they have come. Everyone is super excited about the engagement.''