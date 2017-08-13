Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted kissing and cuddling in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The pair split in February after almost a year of dating but they appeared extremely loved-up as they attended Ed Sheeran's gig together at the Staples Center.

A source told E! New: ''They definitely seemed like they're back together. They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.

''They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People didn't really bug her. I don't really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.''

Orlando and Katy confirmed their split in a statement in February, saying: ''Before falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.''

It was previously claimed that they ended their romance because Orlando, 40 - who has son Flynn, six, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - wasn't ready to settle down.

A source said: ''Katy and Orlando had a great time together.

''It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages.

''Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that.

''At 32, Katy doesn't want to waste any more time. It became a strain.''

Katy married comedian Russell Brand in 2010, but he filed for divorce in 2011.