Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ready to ''give their love a second chance''.

The 33-year-old singer and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor parted ways almost a year ago, but after it was recently reported they were dating once again, sources have now claimed they are spending time alone together in an attempt to build a solid relationship out of the public eye.

An insider said: ''The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.''

The 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker was reportedly ''devastated'' when her relationship with 41-year-old Orlando came to an end, and after spending time with the hunky star as friends - including attending an Ed Sheeran show together - she is now ready to give their romance another try.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Katy was so depressed when they broke up, even though it was mutual. She was truly devastated ... She did a lot of soul searching and feels she is ready for a relationship.

''Orlando was begging [for] her back, soon after the breakup. Katy knew she was in no way ready, but they continued to talk regularly. They were best friends at the very least.''

Earlier this month it was claimed the pair were officially back on, 11 months after they had parted ways.

A source said at the time: ''They're back on. Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn't cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low key - but they're back together.''

Meanwhile, Katy had previously revealed she likes having Orlando in her life.

She shared: ''Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year.''