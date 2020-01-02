Katy Perry has praised Orlando Bloom for ''pulling the poison'' out of her and helping her battle her depression.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom agreed to ''pull the poison out of each other'' when they first met.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has praised her fiancé for helping her to overcome her depression and is grateful they have gone on an ''emotional and spiritual journey'' together.
She said: ''In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey. Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse.''
And the 35-year-old singer has described Orlando as an ''anchor who holds her down''.
She added: ''I've gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine ... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance - Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real. He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.''
The songstress described love as ''partnership, friendship and truth''.
Speaking to the January issue of India's Vogue magazine: ''Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone.''
