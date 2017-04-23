Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were ''not too friendly'' when they bumped into each other at a party on Saturday (22.04.17).

The former couple - who announced their split in March after a year-long romance - both attended the 40th birthday bash of JENNIFER MEYER in West Hollywood, California, and while they were civil, the pair did not spend much time talking to each other.

A source told PEOPLE: ''At the party, Orlando and Katy had a quick hello and a brief chat. They weren't too friendly and hung out with separate friends at the party.''

Orlando and Katy confirmed their split in a statement last month, saying: ''Before falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.''

It was previously claimed that they ended their romance because Orlando, 40 - who has son Flynn, six, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - wasn't ready to settle down.

A source said: ''Katy and Orlando had a great time together.

''It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages.

''Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that.

''At 32, Katy doesn't want to waste any more time. It became a strain.''

Katy married comedian Russell Brand in 2010, but he filed for divorce in 2011.