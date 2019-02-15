Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have got engaged after three years of dating.
Katy Perry has got engaged to Orlando Bloom.
The 'Firework' hitmaker - who was previously married to Russell Brand - took to Instagram to show off her stunning pink diamond floral-shaped ring in a selfie of herself and the 42-year-old actor, confirming they plan to tie the knot after three years of dating.
She simply captioned the image: ''Full bloom.''
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - also shared the same photo on his own Instagram page.
He captioned it: ''Lifetimes''.
The 34-year-old singer's mother, Mary Hudson, shared a number of pictures on Facebook of what appeared to be Katy and Orlando's engagement party, which had a heart theme.
The images included a close-up of the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker's ring and another of the happy couple in front of a heart-shaped floral trellis.
She captioned the pictures: ''Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!!''
The happy news comes just a few weeks after the pop star admitted she doesn't expect to marry again as she is ''less fantastical'' than she was before her first wedding to Russell, who she wed from in 2010 and split from just over a year later.
She said: ''I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...