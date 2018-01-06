Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ''having fun'' but are not back together.

The duo - who dated last year - were spotted on holiday together in the Maldives but there's no chance of them getting back together yet.

A source told People magazine: ''Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after. They have fun and love seeing each other, but it's nothing serious. They are not officially back together.

''Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy. She has been very busy with work. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.''

Katy previously revealed she likes having Orlando in her life.

She shared: ''Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year.''

And a source had previously claimed Katy and Orlando are back together and ''love each other''.

They said: ''They have never cut communication since they broke up. They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again. Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship. They've had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive. When they went out in public, they were aware that people would start speculating that they were back on, and they are OK with that. They love each other and never stopped.''