Katy Perry always drafts messages before she sends them.

The 32-year-old musician's latest album 'Witness' includes a track entitled 'Save As Draft', and the star has now revealed the title relates to a mantra she likes to live her life by, as she says sometimes it's better not to press send when writing out a text message or a tweet.

She said: ''[Sometimes you] shouldn't press send. It's like a lesson in self control. I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I'm like 'Oh, I'm so glad I didn't send that! I can get through another day without this situation.'''

And the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker admits that she's sent messages she regrets in the past, but thinks the process of typing out what she wants to say can help offer her some ''catharsis''.

She added to Delilah Rene for her 'Conversations With Delilah' podcast: ''I've been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there's only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it. It's just that exercise -- that cathartic exercise.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bon Appetite' singer recently revealed she wants to remain ''authentic'' and true to herself, even if the process is ''painful''.

She said: ''I'm evolving and learning at the same time ... I try to stay my most authentic self. That can be hard. Authenticity is not always pretty. Sometimes it is messy, sometimes it is strange, sometimes it's painful.''

Katy's desire to remain authentic comes as she previously revealed she was ''scared'' of being herself when she entered the music industry.

She said: ''A lot of people are living in fear from something that happened in their childhood, or some form of PTSD they picked up along the way, and I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection.

''I was scared that if you saw me, Katheryn Hudson, the girl wearing the Bioré strip on my nose, you'd be like, 'That's not glamorous'. It was me going, 'OK, I've been upset my whole childhood so I'm going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough'. I didn't want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else.''