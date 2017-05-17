Katy Perry had to remind Ellen Degeneres she was married to Russell Brand during an appearance on her chat show.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who was married to Russell from 2010 until 2012 - made an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (16.05.17) and during a segment called 'Will You Perry Me?', Ellen completely forgot about Katy's relationship with the British funnyman.

After learning of the segment's name, Katy joked: ''Do I have to get married ... again?''

To which Ellen responded: ''You were not married!''

At that point, Katy - who has dated the likes of John Mayer and Orlando Bloom in recent years - had to awkwardly remind the TV host about her marriage to Russell.

The incident occurred shortly after Russell blamed ''the undulating nature of fame'' for the collapse of his marriage to the 32-year-old star.

Russell admitted that the demands on Katy's time made it difficult from them to maintain a healthy marriage.

He shared: ''Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise ... Obviously the marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.''

But despite the abrupt nature of their split and subsequent divorce, Russell said he remains fond of Katy.

The comedian - who met the American singer while he was filming 'Get Him to the Greek' in 2009 - recently explained: ''I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I think 'Aw there's that person. There's that person in the world.'

''But I sort of recognise it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.''