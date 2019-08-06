Katy Perry got a helping hand from Bradley Cooper as she stumbled onto a boat off Italy's Paneara shore.

The 'Roar' singer struggled to get onto a landing craft of a boat whilst Oprah Winfrey watched and chuckled away.

Katy was finally helped by 'A Star Is Born' actor Bradley, who stepped in to nudge the singer off the shallow shore and onto the boat.

The Panaera trip was attended by her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' beau Orlando Bloom, Gayle King, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and billionaire David Geffen amongst others. Orlando was seen swimming alone before the group headed back to their rented home for the week - Barry Diller's $200 million ship named 'Eos'.

And Katy will no doubt be grateful for her Italian vacation as it was recently revealed that the 'California Girls' singer and her label having to pay $2.78 million in damages after a jury ruled her hit 'Dark Horse' copied a Christian rap song.

The 34-year-old has been ordered to fork out a whopping $550,000 whilst Capital Records owed nearly $1.3 million after a jury in Los Angeles found parts of Katy's catchy tune resembled Flame's 2008 song 'Joyful Noise'. 'Dark Horse' sat at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks in 2014. Katy's five collaborators will also have to pay out, including producers Max Martin, who has to stump up $253,000, and Dr Luke's company Kasz Money Inc owes $189,000, while he is ordered to pay $61,000 personally.

Lawyers for Flame - whose real name is Marcus Gray - had sought nearly $20 million for him and his two co-writers, but were ''quite pleased'' with the outcome.

Flame's lawyer Michael A Kahn said in a statement: ''Our clients filed this lawsuit five years ago seeking justice and fair compensation for the unauthorised taking of their valuable creation. It has been a long and arduous path to this day, but they are quite pleased to have received the justice they sought.''

Katy and her team claimed they never heard of 'Joyful Noise' before, but it was taken into account that the singer started her career in church.