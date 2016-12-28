Williams was accused of punching a woman he felt disrespected him in a Studio City, California restaurant in July (16).

He was arrested at the scene after police officers noticed visible injuries on the woman, but has since escaped jail time and instead handed probation for the incident.

Katt is also on five years probation in a separate Georgia case involving guns and drugs, in which he also pleaded no contest earlier this month (Dec16), reports TMZ.

The comedian is facing a number of other counts after reportedly engaging in a nasty altercation with a 17-year-old and supposedly punching an employee at a pool supply store.

The Norbit star has also been accused of holding five women at gunpoint after they tried to film a meeting with him, while the embattled 45-year-old is due to stand trial for a felony count of robbery after allegedly stealing a camera from a photographer in Beverly Hills, California in 2014, during a night out with now-incarcerated rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight.

Williams faces seven years behind bars if convicted in that case, in which he has pleaded not guilty.

The troubled comedian was also arrested in September (16), amid allegations he caused criminal damage to property. Upon appearing in a Fulton County court in Georgia on 15 September (16) in a bid to have a previous bench warrant for his arrest dismissed, officials discovered there was another notice calling for his incarceration, and he was taken into custody and booked on the second-degree charge.

The warrant related to an incident in February (16), when Williams reportedly damaged a man's cell phone. He was released on bail on 16 September (16).