Katrina Begin has been added to the cast of 'King Richard'.

The 37-year-old actress joins Will Smith in the biopic, which tells the of how Richard Williams (Smith) turned daughters Venus and Serena into tennis legends from a tough upbringing in Compton, Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Katrina will play the role of Anne Worcester, the head of the Women's Tennis Association.

The project is helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and will feature Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are set to play the young Venus and Serena, with Aunjanue Ellis playing their mother, Brandi.

Jon Bernthal, Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit are also attached to star in the movie, which is slated for release on November 25.

The film is a Westbrook Studios and Star Thrower co-production and will be produced by Tim White, Trevor White and James Lassiter with Allen Mandelbaum. Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her brother, Caleb Pinkett, serve as executive producers on the project.

The famous sisters were still teenagers when Serena, now 38, won the US Open in 1999 and Venus, 39, won Wimbledon in 2000.

Serena has gone on to win a total of 23 individual Grand Slam tournaments, whilst Venus has won seven Grand Slam titles.

Speaking of her father's influence on her life, Serena previously said: ''He's been the most important person in my career. I do miss my dad obviously. I miss him all the time.

''I call him. I try to reach out to him a lot. He calls me. He watches my matches. He still tells me things that I'm not doing right.

''It all started with an idea. It was his idea. It's changed sports. It's changed history.''