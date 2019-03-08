Katie Waissel has admitted she is very proud of herself since she became a single mum to seven-month-old son Hudson, her child with ex-boyfriend Andy Speer.Katie Waissel has spoke of her pride at being a single mum to seven-month-old son Hudson, after she splitting with her baby daddy Andy Speer just two months after birth.
Katie Waissel says being a single mum makes her feel like ''superwoman''.
The 33-year-old singer - who rose to fame in 2010 after appearing on 'The X Factor' - split from her boyfriend Andy Speer last year just two months after the birth of their now seven-month-old son Hudson, and admitted that despite the breakdown of her relationship and adjusting to life as a lone parent she's very ''proud of herself''.
In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''I don't really have time to reflect on everything that has happened but, looking back, I don't know how I did it. I was just adjusting to life as a mum and all the changes that brings, as well as dealing with a relationship breakdown and being miles away from my family. I always joke and call myself a superwoman but sometimes I feel it.
''At the moment I'm studying for a qualification in health and fitness and the other night I put Hudson to bed and was studying and thought, 'You've done alright Katie, you should be proud of yourself.'''
Katie recently moved back to the UK after living in the US for eight years to be closer with to her family and although she is always being offered support and help with the tot she admits she doesn't like leaving Hudson with her parents because she gets ''separation anxiety'' when she's not with him.
She said: ''I needed to move home and get back on my feet ... Luckily his dad agreed and is welcome to visit Hudson whenever he wants. It can be hard not having someone to share the load with, but my family are great and always offering help - I know I need to accept it more. But I have spent so long with Hudson, the idea of leaving him gives me separation anxiety.''
