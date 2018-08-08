Katie Waissel has shared a ''special'' bath time with her newborn son.

The 32-year-old star - who appeared in the seventh series of 'The X Factor' and was a housemate in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2016 - welcomed her son Hudson, whom she has with her boyfriend Andy Speer, into the world on July 21, and has now shared a snap of the new arrival enjoying a bath with the singer, which she described as ''special''.

In a caption on Instagram on Tuesday (07.08.18), she wrote: ''Bath Time Fun with Mr Hudson - today was so special, I actually got in the bath with him and we had such a blast! His little feet that haven't yet touched the ground splashed in the warm waters in the safe arms of his mummy. I whispered in his little ears that I will forever be right there to guide him as he navigates the waters of life. To all mamas out there, new and experienced, this was one of the moments you read about, yet no one will ever be able to tell you just quite how special it is. I am so grateful to be in this next chapter of my life. We are each others soulmates. Just you and me kid - love always - Mama Bear (sic)''

Katie took to social media two weeks ago to announce the birth of the tot, when she posted a blue love heart emoji along with the message: ''And then there were three ......(sic)''

A week before the birth, she revealed to her fans she was having contractions, in a post which read: ''Contractions, sleep, nightmares, no sleep, timings, Norman, cramps, toilet, chocolate, and here we are..... Thursday #pregnant #thirdtrimester (sic)''

Katie - who confirmed her relationship with Andy in October, having split from husband Brian Moote last year - announced her pregnancy in January, when she shared a snap of her baby bump.

She wrote alongside the image: ''So today is officially the day that I get to share the greatest blessings on earth with you! For those who have been such a huge part of my journey over the years, you will know that life certainly hasn't always thrown me roses however it has honestly been perfectly imperfect. The amazing thing is, life threw me all the tools I could possibly need to build and craft such an incredible future and now I can say this rose bush has blossomed into such beautiful flowers. (sic)''