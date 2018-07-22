Katie Waissel has given birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old star - who appeared in the seventh series of 'The X Factor' and was a housemate in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2016 - and her boyfriend Andy Speer have welcomed a son into the world.

Katie announced her happy news on Twitter on Saturday (21.07.18), when she posted a blue love heart emoji along with the message: ''And then there were three ......(sic)''

The reality TV star had revealed last Thursday (19.07.18) she'd begun having contractions.

She tweeted: ''Contractions, sleep, nightmares, no sleep, timings, Norman, cramps, toilet, chocolate, and here we are..... Thursday #pregnant #thirdtrimester (sic)''

Though Katie hasn't revealed her baby's name yet, she teased his initials are HW when she recently shared a photo of a necklace.

She captioned the image: ''Absolutely head over heals in love with this gorgeous necklace from @Zoelevjewelry ! Featuring my sons initials in a stunning delicate gold design, I now get to carry him in another very special way! #mama #babyboy #pregnancy #jewelry (sic)''

Katie had announced her baby news on Instagram in January.

Katie - who confirmed her relationship with Andy in October, having split from husband Brian Moote last year - wrote alongside a picture of her growing baby bump: ''So today is officially the day that I get to share the greatest blessings on earth with you! For those who have been such a huge part of my journey over the years, you will know that life certainly hasn't always thrown me roses however it has honestly been perfectly imperfect. The amazing thing is, life threw me all the tools I could possibly need to build and craft such an incredible future and now I can say this rose bush has blossomed into such beautiful flowers. (sic)''