Katie Waissel believes her body looks better now she has had a baby.

The former 'X Factor' contestant gave birth to her son Hudson last year and now looks at the mirror in ''disbelief''.

Katie, 33, told Closer magazine: ''I can't believe what my body is capable of. In many ways, it's better than before I had a baby. When I look in the mirror I actually stop in disbelief, because I can't believe it's me and my cellulite has gone.

''Don't get me wrong, my boobs are as flat as pancakes from breastfeeding and my nipples are five inches long, but I've worked hard. I feel more toned and sculptured, and I feel stronger.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant revealed that it was Hudson that inspired her to get into shape.

Katie said: ''It got to the stage where I'd get out of breath running around after Hudson. He was getting heavier and I didn't have the strength to carry him for long, so I knew I had to make changes.''

Katie - who split from her boyfriend Andy Speer just before Hudson's birth - previously admitted that raising her little boy as a single mum made her feel like ''superman''.

She said: ''I don't really have time to reflect on everything that has happened but, looking back, I don't know how I did it. I was just adjusting to life as a mum and all the changes that brings, as well as dealing with a relationship breakdown and being miles away from my family. I always joke and call myself a superwoman but sometimes I feel it.''

Katie admits that being a single parent affected her both emotionally and physically, as she ''put pressure'' on herself to make Hudson feel loved.

She explained: ''I felt a huge sense of responsibility to constantly be around Hudson so that he never felt abandoned. His dad and I split when I was eight months pregnant - he's still in contact, but I put pressure on myself to make Hudson feel loved.''