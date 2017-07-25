Katie Price has been admonished by her 12-year-old son Junior for having too much cosmetic surgery.

The 39-year-old star has had numerous procedures to change her body and looks including rhinoplasty, Botox, lip fillers and eight boob jobs, with the last one increasing her cup size to a mammoth 32GG.

Last week, Katie had a 'silhouette' face lift last week which cost her £5,000 and is a pioneering new treatment which is meant to boost sagging cheeks.

But the former glamour model's son Junior - whose dad is her first husband Peter Andre - is massively unimpressed with his mother's obsession with artificial self-improvement because he thinks she's so beautiful she doesn't need cosmetic help.

In a chat about the growing numbers of young women seeking out surgery, Katie shared: ''Everything that I've had done to my face is not permanent. But Junior said to me the other day, 'Mum, you are so beautiful, why did you have to have it done?' And I'm like, 'I haven't had that much Junior!' He went, 'Mum, your eyebrows are fake, you've got fake eyelashes on, you've had your lips done, you've had your nose done and your teeth and now you've put these things in your face - why?!' And I didn't have a comeback because he's actually right!''

Katie - who also has son Harvey, 15, with Dwight Yorke, daughter Princess, 10, with Peter, and son Jett, three, and daughter Bunny, two, with current husband Kieran Hayler - also revealed she thinks she was too young at 18 to have had her first breast augmentation and believes women should have to be 21 until they can go under the knife.