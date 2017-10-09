Katie Price has urged Stephanie Davis to ''take a break'' from the spotlight.

The 24-year-old actress revealed in August she had suffered a stress-induced miscarriage after being locked in a court battle with her ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell - with whom she already has eight-month-old son Caben Albi - and after spending some quality time with the 39-year-old television personality, she has been advised to take a step back and focus on raising her young tot.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Katie really sympathises with Stephanie and wanted to reach out to offer her some advice.

''She gave Stephanie some words of wisdom after inviting her to her home, telling her to take a break from the spotlight and concentrate on spending time with her son.

''Stephanie really respects Katie and has listened to her - she has been in the business for years and is a mother herself so knows what she is talking about.''

And since Jeremy, 27, was handed a three-year restraining order to keep him away from Stephanie after he was convicted of assaulting her, the brunette beauty has been enjoying numerous dates with a mystery man.

The source added: ''Stephanie has been on dates with someone new and loves having her life back. It is still early days but she has been enjoying being treated again. Her main priority is Caben but she's really liked having some new male company - and this time it really feels like a fresh start.''

Meanwhile, the TV star previously slammed her ex-boyfriend for causing her miscarriage, which she revealed on social media in August.

She wrote: Too loose a child is something I hope no one EVER goes through. The grief and pain is UNBELIEVABLE . Words CANNOT describe. My heart is BROKEN.

''I lost my baby due to the stress Jeremy put me under, history repeating its self after carrying caben alone for 9 months while he goes out with women and partying and posting pictures on purpose when I was in hospital and nearly lost caben on several occasions. (sic)''