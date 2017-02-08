Katie Price believes her glamour modelling career helped her reclaim control of her body and was her way of dealing with sexual assaults she endured.

The 38-year-old star bravely relived the attack that occurred when she was just seven on TV show 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (08.02.17) during a panel discussion with guest Karen Danczuk to aid the programme's #NeverTooLateToTell campaign which aims to help victims of child abuse to speak up about what they have been through confidentially.

Katie first found fame as a topless model under the name Jordan and she thinks that her decision to become a pin-up for guys was all about her becoming empowered as a woman.

After being shown an emotional television interview clip of her talking about the incident from her childhood on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', Katie said: ''It's weird looking back at that, I'm saying it hasn't affected me but looking at that it must have as I never cry about anything but it must have affected me deep down. I've never gone into actual detail about what he did. That was not the first time I had been abused, I was seven in Hove ... I was training to be a nurse when I left school, then I got the opportunity to become a model and I think the glamour side of it is all portrayed for men, but it was like you can look at me but you can't touch me, I can say what I like, I can do what I like in a picture but I'm protecting myself.''

During the segment, Katie also talked about being raped as an adult to her co-stars Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Saira Khan but she is adamant she will not name her attacker.

She said: ''I've been abused and raped since then. I have said I've been raped but I'm not gonna say who or whatever. I did just think OK get over it.''

It was back in 2009 that Katie first revealed she had been raped by a ''famous celebrity'' following a party in London.

Although she has never named her attacker the star did admit that she told her ex-husband Peter Andre what had happened to her before she met and married the 'Mysterious Girl' singer. Her family and some close friends were aware what she had been through at the time.