Katie Price is working on an album.

The 39-year-old former glamour model has revealed that she is excited to return to the studio and doesn't care what people think about her music.

Speaking during 'An Audience With Katie Price' in Preston, she said: ''I'm like my real dad in a lot of ways - he likes to entertain and is a singer, in Brighton I'll get him to come up on stage and sing with me.

''I'm working on an album at the moment - I'm definitely bringing an album out, I don't care what anyone says. I wanted to do it so I'm doing it.

''I'm not really a singer - still really getting used to it.''

Katie previously made a failed bid to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and earlier this year, she released the single 'I Got U', calling herself a ''frustrated pop star.''

Although her vocals have been slammed by fans, she's adamant she won't let anything stand in her way as nothing can destroy her passion for singing.

She said: ''I'm a frustrated pop star and I won't let anything stand in my way.''

The blonde bombshell is even convinced she can bag a collaboration with Chris Brown or Justin Bieber in the not too distant future but currently has her sights set on Alexander O'Neal.

She explained: ''We performed at my wedding [when she and her estranged husband Kieran Hayler renewed their wedding vows in 2015] together and sang 'Saturday Love'.''