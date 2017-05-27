Katie Price's husband says his sex addiction will never be cured.

Kieran Hayler, 30, memorably cheated on his wife with her best friends Jane Pountney, 52, and Chrissy Thomas, 44, and although she agreed to take him back if he got treatment for his addiction, Kieran admitted he will always suffer from the addiction.

In quotes obtained by The Sun, Kieran spoke on the show 'Loose Women & Loved Ones' and said: ''It'll never be gone, it's just how you deal with it. I broke down completely but the only way you can ever help yourself is that you have to want to help yourself.

We had a guy come to the house for four days. By the end of the weekend he said, 'You're untreatable. I don't want to work with you'.''

However, they found another therapist, who helped Kieran by banning him from any sexual contact with Katie for two months and now Kieran says he doesn't crave sex.

He said: ''I haven't had a therapist session for just over a year.

''I don't crave for it at all. It's more the other way around.''

Katie, 39, added: ''I'm on him now.''

Meanwhile, Katie revealed Kieran used to have sex with her friend downstairs while she was upstairs with her children.

She said: ''I was upstairs bathing the kids, he'd go down to my friend and say, 'Right, she's in the bath with the kids, she'll be half an hour,' because that was adrenaline for him. In my house.

''Or on the way home from work he'd say, 'I'm five minutes away.' He'd meet her in the car park and do it, but come in normal.''

Kieran said: ''I think it was a cry for help and being caught was my way out. It took Katie to save me.

''She's my guardian angel and the only person I am grateful for the rest of my life.''

'Loose Women & Loved Ones' airs Monday (29.05.17) at 12.30pm on ITV.