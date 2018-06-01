Katie Price's estranged husband has had his wedding ring tattoo lasered off.

The 40-year-old former glamour model announced that she and her spouse Kieran Hayler - with whom she has Jett, four, and Bunny, three - had gone their separate ways last year after he admitted to having a year-long affair with their nanny.

But, although he was still living in the family home and caring for her kids up until recently, the former stripper has now decided to banish his wife from his life completely and has had the two intertwined Ks he had inked on his finger removed.

The builder also has a portrait of Katie dressed as an angel down his leg and was spotted arriving at the tattoo parlour in West Sussex on Thursday (31.05.18) to start the painful process of having the huge etching removed and covered.

A source said recently: ''Kieran is looking into getting the wedding tattoo lasered off. He doesn't see the point in keeping it and wants to get rid of it.

''It's just a daily reminder of his marriage, which is now over. He wants the whole thing removed and is booking in sessions for it to get lasered off.''

Although the pair have remained relatively tight-lipped on their split, it's believed the whole thing has been documented on Katie's reality TV show 'My Crazy Life'.

A source said: ''Katie told Kieran she wanted to have the break-up on camera. He didn't like it at first, but she gave him no choice.

''She brought the camera crew in and told Kieran it was over when in front of a camera crew in their home and that she was adamant she wanted a divorce. Kieran has been filming on his own with the kids in the aftermath of the split.''

And after a tough year, Katie is looking forward to making a ''fresh start'' of it this year.

She said recently: ''Amongst so many other exciting things. 2017 has also been challenging in many ways and we are happy to be supporting @britishlungfoundation to create awareness for IPF and my mums condition. So grateful for the lessons and the people around me. I will be entering the new year for a fresh start and a happy 2018, can't wait for you all to see what's in store, What are your highlights ?? Wishing you all a happy new year KP (sic)''

As well as the two she has with Kieran, Katie also has children Harvey, 16, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with her ex-husband Peter Andre.