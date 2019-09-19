Kerry Katona doesn't want to see Katie Price ''for another year'' after getting very drunk with her.

The former Atomic Kitten singer received a surprise visit from her pal on her 39th birthday last week and while they had a great night together, she regretted it the next day.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''It was fantastic to catch up with my bestie Katie Price last week but let me tell you - I don't wanna see her for another year, I was so hungover the next day.

''It was totally last minute, but she turned up at the house for my birthday.

''We got through four bottles of champagne and we didn't stop chatting all night.

''She filled me in on the truth behind the headlines and, while it's not my story to tell, boy oh boy did she have some gossip.''

And Kerry was stunned to find out her pal spend the following evening in a nightclub as she couldn't think of ''anything worse''.

She added: ''I saw that she was out the following night too... I honestly don't know how she does it.

''I couldn't move the morning after. How she manages to go out and do it all over again I don't know.

''Good luck to her but I couldn't think of anything bloody worse.''

Because of Katie's visit, Kerry - who has five children from previous relationships and is dating fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - kept the rest of her birthday low key.

She said: ''It didn't actually feel like I celebrated properly this year. Of course, Katie came round, which was fab, but it meant I didn't go out for a meal or anything like that, which I would normally do.

''I did get some lovely gifts, though. Kate's treating me to a luxury weekend away for me and Ryan and I got some gorgeous bouquets, a pair of bum-lifting jeans and a cracking designer handbag. How lucky am I?

''It's actually not so bad, this getting older lark. Now bring on the big 4-0 next year.''