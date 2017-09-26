Katie Price has been sending Chris Hughes with flirty text messages.

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who recently split from husband Kieran Hayler - made no secret of the fact she found the 'Love Island' star attractive when he was competing on the dating show, and while the 24-year-old hunk initially thought her messages were just ''banter'', he admitted they've taken a more serious turn.

Chris - who is happy in a relationship with 'Love Island' co-star Olivia Attwood - told the new issue of OK! magazine: ''Katie has been sending me messages, but I've not been replying. I've shown them all to Olivia, so she's cool with it. At first I thought her being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages make me think she isn't joking. It's very weird to think three months ago no one knew who I was and now I have Katie Price texting me. I bumped into her at the Bradley Lowery charity football match a few weeks ago. It wasn't awkward, but we didn't really talk.''

Meanwhile, they haven't been together for long, but Olivia has been putting pressure on Chris to propose - but he isn't ready yet.

He said: ''Liv really wants me to propose. She asks me all the time when I'm going to do it. I'd like to get engaged but it feels a bit too soon. I want it to be a surprise and it'll be well romantic.''

Despite living together in close quarters for several weeks on 'Love Island', Chris admitted he now has hardly any contact with the other contestants.

He said: ''We've lost contact with most of them. I'm terrible at replying to messages. I have 20 unread WhatsApp messages right now and I can't be bothered to reply. I'm lazy.''