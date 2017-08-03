Katie Price gets her children to massage her and fetch her cups of tea at home if they want to be rewarded.

The former glamour model - who is currently starring in a new reality TV show, 'My Crazy Life', with her husband Kieran Hayler and her five children - has had her parental demands revealed by her 12-year-old son and top of her list is a shoulder massage, and she especially likes him and his sister Princess, 10, to take on the rubbing duties.

Speaking on 'This Morning', Katie was joined by Junior and Princess and the lad spilled: ''She is really crazy. She is fun but if you do the slightest thing wrong ... like if she wants you to make a tea or do something like that and you forgot, she'd be like, 'I do everything for you, why can't you just make me tea and massage me?' ''

The 39-year-old 'Loose Women' presenter then responded to her son's comments and revealed her carrot and stick approach to parenting.

Katie - who has Junior and Princess with her first husband Peter Andre - said: ''Exactly. Like last night, I said, 'If you want to stay up a bit later then you can do my back please.' ''

Katie, 39, also revealed that she doesn't have any staff in her home because any chores she doesn't do around her home she can get her offspring to do.

She said: ''I haven't got any of that. My staff are my kids. They will say, 'Mum you don't do anything. You just sit there on the sofa.'

''Of course, I got to train them to do something.''

The new 12-part series airs on Quest Red and allows viewers to Katie's life on her farm with Kieran and kids, who include 15-year-old Harvey, her son with Dwight Yorke, and Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny, her kids with Kieran.