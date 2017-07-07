Katie Price would rekindle her romance with Gareth Gates if she wasn't married.

The 38-year-old former glamour model enjoyed a fling with the pop star 15 years ago, and has revealed she'd happily hook up with the dark-haired hunk if she wasn't already married to Kieran Hayler.

When asked if she'd like to rekindle her romance with Gareth, Katie confessed: ''If I wasn't married, of course. I would do anyone if I wasn't married.''

The 39-year-old star was married to Alex Reid and singer Peter Andre being tying the knot with Kieran.

But Katie - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from past relationships, and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with Kieran - has always kept her maiden name, Price.

And the curvaceous TV star has admitted she won't change her name for ''any man''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Katie explained: ''I would never change my surname for any man. But I do have lots of my personal accounts in Hayler, like banks and things.

''He's the only one I've ever even changed those for. So he's got further with me than my other husbands [Peter Andre and Alex Reid].''

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie vowed to ''never stop'' having kids.

Katie said she wants to extend her brood, and after she's stopped getting pregnant herself, plans to turn to adoption and other means of becoming a parent.

Asked about her ideal number of children, she shared: ''As many as I can have. Then I want to do other things like adoption.

''I just want a big family, to never stop. I love it.

''I walk into the house and there are loads of kids - I don't know any different. It just works. I'll only stop when I'm ready.''