Katie Price won't stop having cosmetic surgery.

The 41-year-old former glamour model has undergone a number of procedures over the years and admitted she'll never stop going under the knife in her quest to look ''perfect''.

She told new! magazine: ''I've always been open about any surgery I have, so that's why you get to come on that journey with me [on my reality show]. You can see why I make the changes I choose to my body.

''It's definitely worth it. I love the feeling of seeing results afterwards.''

Asked if she'll ever learn to love herself, she said: ''Hopefully, one day. I'm trying my best to enjoy being the best version of myself. I just want to be perfect...

''No [I won't stop getting work done]. I will always want to change something else - doesn't everyone? I love it.''

Katie - who has Harvey, 17, with former partner Dwight Yorke, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-husband Peter Andre and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with estranged spouse Kieran Hayler - admitted her mum Amy isn't a fan of her having so much surgery but her boyfriend Kris Boyson has never tried to talk her out of it.

She said: ''My mum hates it because she thinks I should embrace the way I look. Kris is fine with it.''

Though she's already got a large brood, the 'My Crazy Life' star won't rule out having more children.

Asked if she wants to have babies with Kris, she said: ''Maybe, who knows. I'm just taking every day as it comes. I need to get divorced first.''

After a tumultuous break up with Kieran, Katie is relieved they are getting on well for the sake of their children now.

She said: ''We have to for the kids. We're amicable. But that's how it should be as parents.''