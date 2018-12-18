Katie Price has vowed to continue having cosmetic surgery.

The 40-year-old television personality has already undergone several procedures including face lifts, breast implants, and a nose job, and has said there's ''more'' body altering surgeries to come, as she took to Instagram to praise her surgeon Dr Plovier for his continued work.

Posting a picture of herself with the cosmetic surgeon on the photo sharing app, the 'Loose Women' panellist said: ''Lots of people asking me where to get surgery and I have to say Dr Plovier at the Be Clinic in Brussels is the best ever and the best clinic I've ever seen and been too and thank him for all my procedures and more to come :) his wife @mcboxingclub does amazing skin treatments too (sic)''

Despite having gone under the knife multiple times already, Katie - who is mother to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four - has previously insisted she isn't addicted to cosmetic surgery.

Asked whether she'd developed an addiction, Katie said: ''Definitely not. I've seen psychologists about it for a TV show and they said I wasn't.

''I just look to improve how I look. I just seem like I have loads of work done because I'm open about it.

''I was talking to a well-known celebrity recently and I asked her where she gets her lips and fillers done, and she was like: 'Me? I don't have it done.' And it's so obvious that she does! Why deny it? I was like: 'Yes you do!'''

On top of her surgical procedures, Katie has also had over 10 non-surgical bum lifts.

After her 11th lift last year, Katie wrote on Instagram: ''Got the amazing @ShaneCooperUK doing my bum lift with LipoFirm pro Focusing on skin tightening, fat and cellulite reduction to contour my body! Love his bespoke treatments (sic)''