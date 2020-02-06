Katie Price and Kieran Hayler will be officially divorced ''in the next few days''.

The 41-year-old television personality split with Kieran - with whom she has son Jett, six, and five-year-old daughter Bunny - two years ago after five years together, and she has now revealed their quest to get divorced is almost over, as the paperwork should be finalised soon.

Katie praised Kieran for making their split as ''amicable'' as possible, and wished him a ''happy future'' with his girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

Writing on her Instagram story, she said: ''Finally me and Kieran will be divorved in next few days and how amicable it has been and respect he is the first man not wanting anything from our divorce and wish him a happy future with Michell and now I'm free and will never give up that happy fairytale ending of one day getting married and having my family unit I desire (sic)''

Although she has wished the new couple all the best, Katie was previously banned from contacting Michelle for five years, after she pleaded guilty to using abusive and threatening behaviour towards Kieran's new flame outside a primary school in Shipley, West Sussex, in September.

Katie - who was also fined £415 -had been accused of shouting a ''tirade of abuse'' at her estranged husband Kieran's new partner in the school playground with the intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress Michelle.

Prosecutor Paul Edwards told the court that during the row, Katie swore multiple times at both Michelle and her friend Andrea Quigley.

Katie's solicitor Paul Macauley stated that the outburst was his client's recent discovery that Michelle had started dating her former partner Kieran.

Upon leaving the court, Katie took time to speak to the assembled media and said: ''I did swear but the rest is just exaggerated nonsense. It was a one-off incident.''

When asked if she was sorry, she replied: ''No I'm not, because I didn't do anything that bad.''